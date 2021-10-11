Sussex County Prosecutor

JUNE

Eric Bailey d/b/a Green Associates and Green Associates Group entered a guilty plea to an indictment before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on June 7. Bailey, 45, of Texas pled guilty to Theft by Deception, a fourth-degree crime.Sentencing is presently anticipated for Nov. 5. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to obtaining property and/or services from eight Sussex County businesses and individuals between June 2007 and December 2007 by creating the false impression that checks drawn on his accounts were negotiable. Two of the cases were investigated by Trooper Verheeck of the New Jersey state Police and Sgt. Philhower of the Newton Police Department. Bailey was represented by Nicole Rizzolo, Esq., and the Sstate was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

Thomas Ziniewicz entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on June 14. Ziniewicz, 48, of Vernon, N.J., pled guilty to Failure to Register, a third-degree crime. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to failing to notify the Vernon Township Police Department of his change in employment status as a person requiring registration under applicable New Jersey Statutes. The case was investigated by Detective Keith Curry of the Vernon Township Police Department. Ziniewicz was represented by Bruce C. Farrier, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

Jason Cuttler appeared before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on June 10. Cuttler, 27, of Port Jervis, N.Y., was sentenced to two years of probation. He was ordered to complete 30 days of community service work, follow substance abuse treatment recommendations, submit a DNA sample and pay fines and fees totaling $1,205. He pled guilty on May 6 to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a third-degree crime. The defendant was in possession of fentanyl on Oct. 15, 2020, in Franklin, N.J. Cuttler was represented by Thomas Militano, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox, Jr. JULY

Steven B. Gay entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on July 7. Gay, 21, of Hamburg, N.J., pled guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child-Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the third-degree. The defendant admitted he possessed and viewed child pornography on his personal computer. The defendant was represented by Bruce Farrier, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Matthew R. Marzullo entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on July 7. Marzullo, 21, of Hopatcong, N.J., pled guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child-Distribution of Child Pornography, a crime of the second-degree. The defendant admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography. Marzullo was represented by Shepard Kays, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Kyle D. Smith appeared before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on July 14. Smith, 22, of Newton, N.J., was sentenced to three years probation and must complete 90 days in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program. Along with the standard conditions of probation he must also undergo a TASC evaluation and follow all recommendations and pay $255 in court fines and fees. He pled guilty on June 17 to Assault by Auto, a crime of the third-degree. After using marijuana, the defendant crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic on Route 206, hitting the on-coming vehicle head-on, causing serious injuries to the other driver. He also pled guilty on June 17 to Motor Vehicle Summons Driving While Under the Influence and was sentenced at the time of his plea for this motor vehicle charge to a seven-month loss of his driver’s license, seven-month Interlock program, and additional fines and fees. Smith was represented by Howard Bailey, Esq. and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Charles Rowan appeared before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on July 15. Rowan, 60, of Franklin, N.J., was sentenced to a three-year suspended prison sentence and will be on parole supervision for life. He also cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under the of 18, must continue mental health and psycho-sexual treatment and follow all recommendations and pay $2,300 in court fines and fees. He pled guilty on March 19 to Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the third-degree. The defendant viewed and possessed child pornography on his computer. Rowan was represented by Daniel Agatino, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

AUGUST

Rachel Pier entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti on Aug. 30. Pier, 42, of Hamburg, N.J., pled guilty to Theft, a fourth-degree crime, and to violation of probation. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to taking a cell phone left at a Hardyston business on June 4. The case was investigated by Ptl. Eric Stickle and Det. William Varcadipane of the Hardyston Township Police Department. Pier was represented by Shaun Russell, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

SEPTEMBER

Michael Sinegra appeared before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 9. Sinegra, 19, of Whippany, N.J., was sentenced to two years of non-custodial probation. He was given credit for five days of jail time and ordered to submit to a mental health evaluation and follow any and all recommendations from same, successfully complete an anger management course and 50 hours of community service work, maintain full-time employment, pay restitution in the amount of $327.13, submit a DNA sample and pay fines and fees totaling $655. His driver license was suspended for one year. He pled guilty on June 7 to Burglary and Theft, third-degree crimes. The defendant entered a building at Willow Glen in Sparta Township on Feb. 9, 2020, and took a transport van. Sinegra was represented by Bruce Farrier, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

John M. Zalasky appeared before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 9. Zalasky, 42, of Hopatcong, N.J., was sentenced to two years non-custodial Probation. Along with the standard conditions of probation he must also obtain a mental health evaluation and comply with all recommendations, submit a DNA sample, have no contact with the victim, and pay $157 in fines and fees including $5.00 monthly Probation Supervision fee. He pled guilty on Aug. 4 to Contempt, a crime of the fourth-degree. The defendant sent inappropriate letters to the victim, which included inappropriate language, violating a court order that was set forth by a Municipal Court Judge in May 2020. The letters continued being sent to the victim despite the court’s prior orders. Zalasky was represented by Matthew W. Young, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Magdalen Czykier.

Michael Raub appeared before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 14. Raub, 38, of Highland Lakes, N.Y., was sentenced to three years New Jersey state Prison at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center. The defendant must also register with Megan’s Law, be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and must comply with Internet restrictions upon release, submit a DNA sample and pay $2,255 in fines and fees. He pled guilty on May 13 to Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the second-degree. The defendant would view child pornography that he had on his personal computer, having at least 1,000 items, but less than 100,000 items, depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child. Raub was represented by Tamra Katcher, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Robert Norman entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 20. Norman, 38, of Wantage, N.J., pled guilty to Shoplifting, a third-degree crime, and Shoplifting, a fourth-degree crime. Sentencing is presently anticipated for Nov. 4. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to taking merchandise valued at over $500 from the Franklin Walmart between Aug. 22 and 26, 2020, and to taking merchandise valued at over $200 from the Newton Weis Market on Aug. 31, 2020. The cases were investigated by Sgt. R. Burgos and Det. D. Schneider of the Franklin Borough Police Department and Ptl. J. Torres of the Newton Police Department. Norman was represented by Matthew W. Young, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

Anthony K. Webb entered a guilty plea to an accusation before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 21. Webb, 35, of Middletown, N.Y., pled guilty to Shoplifting, a crime of the third-degree. Sentencing is presently scheduled for Oct. 14 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus. The defendant admitted to taking items from the Home Depot in Newton. The defendant was represented by Matthew Young, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Sally Anne Monkemeier.

Wendell Bates pled guilty to an indictment before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Sept. 22. Bates, 55, of Westminster, Md., pled guilty to Conspiracy and Shoplifting, both third-degree crimes. Sentencing is presently anticipated for Dec. 2. In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted complicity in taking merchandise from the Hampton Walmart on Jan. 27, 2018, without paying. The case was investigated by Trooper J. Celi of the New Jersey State Police. Bates was represented by William J. Oake, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.