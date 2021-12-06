Sussex County Prosecutor

Ashley Mizzer, 32, of Hopatcong, N.J., pled guilty before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti on Nov. 8 to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a third-degree crime. Sentencing is presently anticipated for Jan. 7, 2022. In pleading guilty, Mizzer admitted to being in possession of heroin on July 3, 2021, in Hopatcong. The case was investigated by Sgt. Anthony Cirri of the Hopatcong Police Department. Mizzer was represented by Shaun Russell, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox, Jr.

Josue Pagan, 33, of Paterson, N.J., appeared before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus on Nov. 18 and was sentenced to one year of non-custodial probation. Along with the standard conditions of probation he must also complete 25 hours of community service, pay $1,205 in fines in addition to a $10 monthly supervision fee, and undergo random urine monitoring. He must also complete a TASC Evaluation and follow all recommendations. Pagan pled guilty on Oct. 7, 2021, to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a crime of the third degree. During a motor vehicle stop by Andover Police, he was found to be in possession of cocaine. Pagan was represented by Thomas Militano, Esq., and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Sally Anne Monkemeier.