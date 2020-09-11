Team US raises thousands for Center for Prevention and Counseling

Team US, made up of current and former law enforcement leaders, military veterans and their families, and local business owners, raised $2,856 for the Center for Prevention and Counseling.

On Aug. 20 they took part in the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk, traveling about six miles on a course regularly walked by retired Chiefs Eugene McInerney and Bret Alemy through their neighborhood. They had breakfast at the Holland American Bakery on Route 23 in Wantage at the half-way point.

Team US organized, fundraised, and walked to make a generous donation toward addiction recovery. “This walk shows Team US taking care of each other, and each of ‘US’ on all fronts and all the way,” they said.