Team US raises thousands for Center for Prevention and Counseling

Hardyston. The team of law enforcement leaders, veterans, and business owners took part in the Changing Face of Addiction Walk on Aug. 20.

Wantage /
11 Sep 2020 | 04:05
    Pictured in front of the Holland American Bakery are the walkers with Center for Prevention and Counseling Executive Director, Becky Carlson and Sussex County Prevention Coalition Coordinator Ashley Brown, as well as the former and current generation of owners of the bakery, “Sam the Baker-Man” and his wife, Dotty, and Owen and Stephanie Valkema. Troopers M. Popek and R. Tarleton, also pictured, provided an escort along the Route 23 portion of the walk. (Photo provided)
Team US, made up of current and former law enforcement leaders, military veterans and their families, and local business owners, raised $2,856 for the Center for Prevention and Counseling.

On Aug. 20 they took part in the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk, traveling about six miles on a course regularly walked by retired Chiefs Eugene McInerney and Bret Alemy through their neighborhood. They had breakfast at the Holland American Bakery on Route 23 in Wantage at the half-way point.

Team US organized, fundraised, and walked to make a generous donation toward addiction recovery. “This walk shows Team US taking care of each other, and each of ‘US’ on all fronts and all the way,” they said.

Team US members:
Sussex Station Commander Lt. Matt Avenatti
Hopatcong Police Chief Robert Brennan (USMC)
Hardyston Police Chief Scott Lobban
Franklin Police Chief Gregory Cugliari
Bloomingdale Police Chief Joseph Borell, founding and current member of the Advisory Board for Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD)
Former Hardyston Police Chief Bret Alemy (USAF), founding member of the Advisory Board for Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD)
Former Franklin Police Chief Eugene McInerney, whose son and daughter also served in the USMC
Retired Clifton Police Department Detective Sergeant Nick Donato, adjunct professor, longtime lead physical training instructor at the Passaic County Police Academy
Financial sponsors of Team US:
Fred Semrau Esq.
Thomas Marinaro, Better Way Mortgage
The Holland American Bakery
Becky Carlson
The Hickerson Family
Hardyston Township
Lee Gordon
Advisory Board for Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD)
Former Hardyston Police Chief Bret Alemy (USAF)
Former Franklin Police Chief Eugene McInerney
Hardyston Fire Department
Hardyston Township PBA Local 374.