Vernon Township Police respond to rash of car burglaries

Vernon. During the late overnight hours of Sunday, Aug. 30, into the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 31, numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in Vernon Township. Unlocked vehicles parked in driveways were entered and ransacked.

As of Monday, the Vernon Township Police Department received 11 vehicle burglary reports.

“We remind all residents to lock their vehicles,” said a post on the Vernon police’s Facebook page. “Additionally, we are asking for your help. If you live in any of the following areas/streets and have a home video surveillance system please check it for us. If you have any video of the suspect or a possible suspect vehicle and will provide it to us, please contact the Vernon Township Police Detective Bureau at (973) 764-6155 or email detectives@vernonpolice.com. We ask that you remain vigilant and report all suspicious persons/vehicles.”

The affect areas and streets include:

● Glenwood Estates

● The Summit

● Settlers Notch

● Mayflower Estates

● High Ridge Estates

● Tompkins Court/Campbell Drive

● Woodland Hills Drive

● Pilz Court