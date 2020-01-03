Athletic Director wins award

The Directors of Athletics Association of New Jersey, Inc. has selected Chris Carroll to receive the DAANJ Sectional Award of Merit representing the North I Section. This award is in recognition of his outstanding achievements, dedication to Kittatinny’s student-athletes, and his outstanding professionalism as an Athletic Administrator.

Carroll has been the Athletic Director/Supervisor of Health and Physical Education at Kittatinny Regional High School for 23 years. During his time at Kittatinny, Mr. Carroll has been the catalyst in implementing a dynamic and cutting-edge Physical Education and Health curriculum. The program focuses on creating a broad foundation in health and fitness and establishes lifelong skills that students will carry with them. Under his watch, Cougar athletic teams have had unprecedented success, winning numerous division, conference, county, district and state sectional championships. Kittatinny student-athletes have gone on to compete at the highest level of NCAA athletics, and many alumni are currently coaching various levels of sports around the country. Carroll has served on numerous state-level committees, none more important than his active involvement on the NJSIAA Sportsmanship Committee, where he has led large-scale initiatives designed to promote fair play and leadership skills among the thousands of high school athletes in the state of New Jersey.

Carroll will receive his official award on March 19, 2020 in Atlantic City.