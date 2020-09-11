x
Black belt promotions at Vernon Valley Karate

Vernon. Thirteen students demonstrated proficiency in all of the necessary aspects of this martial art.

Vernon NJ /
11 Sep 2020 | 04:19
    Pictured in the back row (from left): Scott Riley, Cody Williams, Zachary Trost, Kevin Noah, Christopher Carrisco, Paul Doumanis Jr., Nick Vigiletti, and Tyler Douglass; front row: Rachel Olinski, Monica Rolando, Sensei Tom Shull, Juliann Vigiletti, and Sacha Dorsey (missing is Taylor Schoenfeld). (Photo provided)
Thirteen students from the Vernon Valley Karate Academy put their skills, strength, and determination on the line as they tested for black belt rank.

Each student is required to demonstrate proficiency in all of the necessary aspects of this martial art. These include performing kata, prearranged forms that demonstrate karate technique; kumite, sparring against other black belt level students; and application of their skills in self-defense situations.

“All of my candidates rose to the occasion and made me so very proud,” said Sensei Tom Shull. “After years of preparation and commitment, these students found that they have what it takes to achieve the coveted rank of adult black belt. I praise their commitment, devotion, spirit, and strength.”

Promoted to Shodan (first degree black belt):
Christopher Carrasco
Tyler Douglass
Rachel Olinski
Scott Riley
Taylor Schoenfeld
Promoted to Nidan (second degree black belt):
Paul Doumanis Jr.
Zachary Trost
Cody Willimas
Promoted to Sandan (3rd degree black belt):
Sacha Dorsey
Nick Vigiletti
Juliann Vigiletti
Promoted to Yondan (4th degree black belt):
Kevin Noah
Monica Rolando