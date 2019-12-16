x
High Point-Wallkill Valley defeats Newton-Lenape Valley

Stockholm /
16 Dec 2019 | 02:18
    High Point-Wallkill Valley's goalkeeper Tai Ruvo guards the front of the goal post during action on the ice in the third period. Ruvo made 29 saves. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    High Point-Wallkill Valley's Brandon Mudrick scored three goals in the game. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    The puck moves through the air after being struck by High Point-Wallkill Valley's Maddy Hennion (long pony tail) in the third period. Hennion provided an assist in the third period. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    The puck is controlled by High Point-Wallkill Valley's Luca Carnemolla. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton-Lenape Valley's Cameron Cherry hits the puck. Cherry contributed 1 assist in the third period. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)

High Point-Wallkill Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley (N.L.V.) in varsity hockey on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The final score was 4-2. The game took place at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Maddy Hennion provided the assist to Mudrick's final goal late in the third period. Devin Haines scored the first goal for High Point-Wallkill Valley (2-2) in the first period. Goalkeeper Tai Ruvo made 29 saves.

David Zappe netted a power-play goal for Newton-Lenape Valley in the second period with an assist by Lukas Krauklis. Mike Smith scored a goal in the third period with an assist by Cameron Cherry. Goalkeeper Trey Kaplan made 11 saves.