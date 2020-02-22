Kittatinny defeats Lenape Valley in boys' varsity basketball

Kittatinny Regional High School (Hampton Township) defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School (Stanhope) in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The final score was 55-47. Lenape Valley Regional High School hosted the game.
The Kittatinny Cougars and the Lenape Valley Patriots were locked in a 24-24 tie by halftime. But Kittatinny pulled ahead of Lenape Valley and maintained a slight lead through the second half.
Brian Plath and Dylan Modafferi scored 19 points apiece for Kittatinny. Matt Russell and John Joe Mason scored 6 points apiece. Gabe Arias scored 3 points and Kevin Scymanski scored 2 points.
Team records: Kittatinny Cougars 12-11. Lenape Valley Patriots 4-19.