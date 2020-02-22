Kittatinny defeats Lenape Valley in boys' varsity basketball

x
22 Feb 2020 | 10:31
    Kittatinny's Brian Plath raises the ball towards the hoop during a shot while covered by Lenape Valley's J.J. Worthington in the second half. Plath scored 19 points. ( George Leroy Hunter)
    Kittatinny's Brian Plath raises the ball towards the hoop during a shot in the second half. Plath scored 19 points. ( George Leroy Hunter)
    Kittatinny's Dylan Modafferi releases the ball during a shot in the second half. Modafferi scored 19 points. ( George Leroy Hunter)
    Lenape Valley's Troy Brennan soars toward the hoop during a shot in the fourth quarter. ( George Leroy Hunter)
    Lenape Valley's Troy Brennan soars toward the hoop during a shot in the fourth quarter. ( George Leroy Hunter)
    Lenape Valley's Ryan Biongorno handles the ball in the fourth quarter.
    Lenape Valley's Troy Brennan dribbles the ball while Kittatinny's Dylan Modafferi tries to keep pace in the second half.

Kittatinny Regional High School (Hampton Township) defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School (Stanhope) in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The final score was 55-47. Lenape Valley Regional High School hosted the game.

The Kittatinny Cougars and the Lenape Valley Patriots were locked in a 24-24 tie by halftime. But Kittatinny pulled ahead of Lenape Valley and maintained a slight lead through the second half.

Brian Plath and Dylan Modafferi scored 19 points apiece for Kittatinny. Matt Russell and John Joe Mason scored 6 points apiece. Gabe Arias scored 3 points and Kevin Scymanski scored 2 points.

Team records: Kittatinny Cougars 12-11. Lenape Valley Patriots 4-19.