KRHS Ski Club

Kittatinny Regional High School has had a ski club for more than 25 years. During the season, which this year runs from Jan. 8 through Feb. 5, advisers Brooke DeCaro, a science teacher at the school, and Heather Anderson, an art teacher, take about 32 kids to the Mountain Creek Ski Area, in Vernon, every Wednesday.

“There are five trips total, and the kids get a discounted group rate,” Anderson said.

The club was started by Joanne Beliveau and DeCaro.

“I love snowboarding and wanted to get involved with Kittatinny High School activities,” DeCaro said. “Beginners are encouraged to take advantage of the free lessons that are included with their trip cards. Students are instructed to always ski with a buddy and not to attempt trails that are about their skill level. Advisers ski/ ride the mountain and spend time in a central location in the lodge. We do not ski/ride with students directly but we see them often on the mountain and in the lodge. All students have our contact numbers.”

When Beliveau retired, Anderson came on as the second adviser.

“My parents never skied,but I wanted to learn at a young age,” she said. “So I remember joining in fourth grade through my school at Sussex Wantage. It was nice to have a club that could teach skills when busy parents are working. I believe I learned at Hidden Valley when it was still open to the general public.”

Some students add the club to a winter activity such as the school musical, swimming or basketball. One such student is Ashley Bode who balances Ski Club with Kittatinny's swim team.

“When I was three years old, my dad would put me on a ski leash and I would ski down Mountain Creek with him,” she said.

When it comes to balancing the sports, Bode said “It’s hard, but very doable. I go right from swim practice to the mountain. On the car ride there and back I do as much homework as I can, finishing the rest at home.”

DeCaro's daughter, Reagan, who has also been on the slopes since age three, balances Ski Club, homework and the school musical. .

“It can be difficult to balance with Ski Club and homework,” she said. “To help with this, I try to do as much homework on Tuesday night as i can so I have none to do on Wednesday. My director also tries to be flexible with Ski Club, and I come in on some extra days if I miss.”

All students are encouraged to speak to winter sport coaches before joining Ski Club.

“Some coaches allow students to miss practice for the Club while others do not,” Brooke DeCaro said. “As with any sport or activity, students need to learn how to balance and manage their time. We return to Kittatinny by 8:45 each night we go. There is still time in the evening to get homework done. Many other winter sports return later than that from away games.”

Since the club is once-a-week, students can request work in advance if they want to try to get it done before Wednesday. Some parents drive their kids to the mountain because of a mandatory practice for another sport first hence inhibiting them from being able to make the bus.

“We take seventh grade through 12th grade Kittatinny students,” Anderson said. “A few years ago we wanted to change things up a bit so we took students to Camelback, Pennsylvania, for two years. We liked the trails at Camelback but the students and parents liked the convenience of going to Vernon better.”

“One of my favorite things about Ski Club is spending time with my friends outside of school,” Reagan DeCaro said. “It’s fun to ski with them because it’s not something I normally get to do with friends.”

“My favorite part about ski club is skiing with all my friends and just having fun the whole night,” Bode said. “Mountain Creek is very fun but my favorite part...and a lot of people can agree with me... is the ‘Waffle Cabin.’ Their waffles are to die for.”