KRHS Ski Club

The Kittatinny Regional High School 2020 Ski Club season kicked off on Jan. 8, 2020. Overseeing the group are advisers Brooke DeCaro, and Heather Anderson. More than 30 club members travel to Mountain Creek Ski Area, in Vernon, on Wednesdays for a total of five trips at a discounted rate. But students can instead be driven directly to Mountain Creek by a parent. Beginners are encouraged to take the free lessons that are included with trip cards, and also encouraged to stay with a buddy, and to only use trails at their own sill level. For more information about the club, visit krhsnj.net.