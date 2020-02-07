KRHS swim falls to Ramsey

Sports. The Kittatinny Regional High School Girls Swim Team fell to Ramsey last night 88-82 in a hard-fought battle in the first round of the NJSIAA State Tournament. The girls swam well, earning four First Places, a few Personal Best times, and more, making the Rams earn their trip to Quarterfinals.

The 7th seeded Cougars won 6 of the 11 events with points and tied another, but got touched-out on a few close races giving the 6th seeded Ramsey the 6 point advantage for the win.

First Places were earned by Hannah Calderon (100 Back); Jordan Maruska (200 & 500 Free); and Clare Schwartz (50 Free). Personal Best Times were swum by Maddie Haug (100 Back); Grace Maruska (200 IM); Molly Riva (100 Back); Mari Robins (100 Fly); and Emma Waldron (100 Fly).