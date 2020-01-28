KRHS Swim Team excels at HWS Championships

At the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex (HWS) Championships this weekend, 18 qualifying swimmers for Kittatinny Regional High School achieved school records, MOC times, career best times, top places, and more. The KRHS swimmers hung tough against some much larger, deeper teams with KRHS girls finishing 4th and KRHS boys finishing 3rd out of the 14 teams.

Wins included; Jake Riva (100 Back), Billy Ruddy (500 Free), and Clare Schwartz (50 Free) who had first place finishes. Other Medals for the top 3 places were earned by Jordan Maruska (3rd in the 200 Free, 2nd in the 500 Free); Jake Riva (200 Free); and Billy Ruddy (200 IM). Additionally there were 21 scoring swims by Kittatinny swimmers.

New Meet of Champions (Individual States) times were earned by Jordan Maruska (200 Free), Jake Riva (200 Free, 100 Back), and Clare Schwartz (50 Free). They will all be traveling to Gloucester Institute of Technology at the end of February to swim against some of the fastest swimmers in the state.

Breaking three school records to Clare Schwartz (50 Free) and Jake Riva (200 Free, 100 Back).

Equally impressive was the degree of improvement by KRHS swimmers; about half of KRHS splashes were personal best times. And many of these time drops were significant, like Josh Langley’s 200 Free (-4.96), Justin Newell’s 500 Free (-27.33), Billy Ruddy’s 500 Free (-8.69), and Kathryn Zaremba’s 200 IM (-7.07) just to name a few.