KRHS swimmers excel

The 5th Annual Joan Rusby Memorial Swim Meet such a big success for Kittatinny Regional High Schol. It was one of the largest meets yet with 230 athletes and 456 entries from the 9 participating schools- and the meet went off without a hitch. Seniors are reminded to apply for the scholarship.

The 32 attending Cougar Swimmers had a great day. Out of the 64 Splashes, there were 17 first-ever swims, an amazing 31 Career Best Times, 11 Top-3 finishes (with 5 First Places!), and 24 Sussex County Championship and 21 HWS Championship times earned. Also about 18 Kittatinny varsity times swum. Great time, especially considering lost time due to inclement weather, school officials stated.

First Places were earned by Jake Riva (200 IM, 100 Free); Clare Schwartz (100 Fly, 500 Free); and Billy Ruddy (500 Free). Other Top-3 Places were swum by Alyssa Amorim (3rd in the 500 Free); Hannah Calderon (3rd in the 100 Free and 100 Back); Josh Langley (2nd in the 200 Free); Billy Ruddy (2nd in the 100 Fly); and Tyler Sweatt (2nd in the 50 Free). There was a total of 24 ribbon (Top 12) earners!

Career Best Times/Personal Bests (from KRHS database) were earned by Ashley Bode (-11.07 in her 200 Free); Mikayla Cooke (-1.51 in her 50 Free); Courtney DeCiuceis (-0.22 in her 50 Free); Regan DeJager (-0.79 in her 50 Free); Arianna Diani (-0.71 in her 50 Free, -1.42 in her 100 Free); Taseem Ismajloski (-5.20 in his 50 Free); Haley Kriege (-0.63 in her 50 Free); Josh Langley (-1.35 in his 200 Free, -0.71 in his 100 Fly); Aniella Morgan (-25.71 in her 100 Fly, -20.00 in her 100 Back); Bridget O’Keefe (-0.65 in her 50 Back*); Nora O’Keefe (-4.38 in her 50 Free); Jake Riva (-0.58 in his 50 Back*); Molly Riva (-1.51 in her 100 Back); Joel Rivera (-6.36 in his 50 Free, -10.64 in his 100 Free); Freddie Robins (- 0.48 in his 100 Fly, -0.90 in his 100 Free*); Billy Ruddy (-0.91 in his 100 Fly, -0.44 in his 500 Free); Clare Schwartz (-3.27 in her 100 Fly, -5.25 in her 500 Free); Emma Waldron (-0.74 in her 100 Back); Aiden Wesighan (-4.08 in his 50 Free, -5.81 in his 100 Free); Lindsey White (-2.12 in her 50 Free, -7.26 in her 100 Free); and Alexa Zupkay (-0.08 in her 50 Free).

*Relay Lead-Off