x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Lenape Valley vs North Warren

Sports. North Warren defeated Lenape Valley this weekend in girls' basketball. Team records are; Lenape Valley Patriots 7-20, North Warren Patriots 22-4.

02 Mar 2020 | 12:51
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    North Warren's Maddie Allen handles the ball in the first quarter. Allen scored 4 points. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    Lenape Valley's Ali Difabrizio begins to leap skyward with the ball during a shot in the first quarter. Difabrizio scored 2 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    Lenape Valley's Brienna Pangborn handles the ball during a shot in the first quarter. Pangborn scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and is credited with 1 steal. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    Lenape Valley's Julia Johnson holds the ball in the first half. Johnson scored 6 points, grabbed 1 rebound and is credited with 2 steals. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    Lenape Valley's Hayley O'Toole holds the ball in the first half. O'Toole grabbed 5 rebounds. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    Lenape Valley's Brienna Pangborn handles the ball during a foul shot in the first half. Pangborn scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and is credited with 1 steal. ( George Leroy Hunter )
    Lenape Valley vs North Warren
    North Warren's Clare Kelly Saalfield passes the ball in the first half. Saalfield scored 9 points. ( George Leroy Hunter)

By George Hunter

North Warren Regional High School defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School in girls varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The final score was 67-47. The game took place at Lenape Valley Regional High School.

North Warren accomplished a commanding lead over Lenape Valley by the score of 44-14 by halftime.

Tiffani Szkarlatiuk scored 15 points to lead North Warren's victory. Quincey McGuinness added 13 points. Clare Kelly Saalfield scored nine points.

Brienna Pangborn scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lenape Valley. Laney Kenny scored 16 points.

This was the last regular season contest. Lenape Valley will not participate in the playoffs due to a losing record. But North Warren will go on to play in the varsity sectionals.

Team records: Lenape Valley Patriots 7-20. North Warren Patriots 22-4.