Liv Vizzini wins Liberty League honors

Vernon. Liv Vizzini, a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), earned an Honorable Mention when The Liberty League announced its year-end award winners for softball. Vizzini hit .323 (10 for 31) in her first season with the RPI Engineers. Collecting one double, five runs and five runs batted in, she also walked three times and was the only RPI regular to not strike out all season. The former Vernon Township High School standout had a .382 on-base percentage and a .355 slugging percentage. The Engineers went 10-5 this season, including a 9-3 mark in Liberty League play. They were the third seed in the 2021 Liberty League Tournament and fell at second seed Ithaca College in the conference semifinals.