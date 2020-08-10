Local students excel in collegiate sports this spring

Nicholas Grifone

Nicholas Grifone (Vernon High School) was a junior catcher on the roster of the Centenary College (Hackettstown, N.J.) baseball squad this spring. He played in 10 games and started in seven them for Centenary. He had a .370 batting average, including a double, a triple, and a home run. He also posted six RBIs and scored seven runs.

The Cyclones had an overall record of 4-7 through March 11, with all four wins occurring on their home field. Grifone is listed as a criminal justice major.

Jack Bushey

Jack Bushey (Sparta High School) was a senior who played attack and midfield for the Kean University (Union, N.J.) men’s lacrosse squad this spring. Bushey played in three games and had a goal and an assist for Kean.

The Cougars had an overall record of 3-0, with all three wins at home, in contests held through March 7.

Keirra Doyle

Keirra Doyle (Vernon High School) was a sophomore midfielder listed as an accounting major for the Centenary College women’s lacrosse team this year. Doyle started in all three games and recorded a goal for Centenary.

Brianna Falco

Brianna Falco (Sparta High School) was on the roster as a freshman defender for the Monmouth University (West Long Branch, N.J). women’s lacrosse team this past season. Falco competed in all eight games and started in seven of them for Monmouth.

The Hawks had an overall record of 6-2, with a mark of 3-1 at home. Falco is listed as a Health Science major.

JT Doyle

JT Doyle (Vernon High School) was a freshman goal keeper for the Centenary College men’s lacrosse team this spring. Doyle started in all six games and made 87 saves for Centenary. Doyle is listed as a business major.

Sean Miller and Cole Patten

Sean Miller (Pope John High School) and Cole Patten (Sparta High School) were both on the roster of the Seton Hall University (South Orange, N.J.) baseball squad this year. Miller, a junior right handed pitcher appeared in five games and had a 1.50 earned run average for Seton Hall. He struck out four batters this past season.

Patten, a sophomore right handed pitcher appeared in three games and had a 1-0 record on the mound. He struck out four batters as well this year.

The Pirates had an overall record of 6-8 in games played through March 11, with a 1-0 mark on their home field.

Samantha Drew

Samantha Drew (Vernon High School) was a senior goal keeper for the Kean University (Union, N.J.) women’s lacrosse team this year. Drew played in one game and posted two saves for Kean.

The Cougars tallied an overall record of 3-1, including a 1-0 mark at home.

Matt Emering

Matt Emering (Pope John High School) was a freshman short stick defensive midfielder for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Florham, N.J., campus) men’s lacrosse team this spring. He competed in one game for Fairleigh Dickinson this year.

In games played through March 4, the Devils had an overall mark of 1-3, with their victory occurring on their home field. Matt is listed as a history-secondary education major.

Bryan Franko and Justin Lavorini

Bryan Franko (High Point High School) and Justin Lavorini (Vernon High School) were both members of the Ramapo College (Mahwah, N.J.) baseball team this year. Franko, a junior infielder, started in both games and had a .600 batting average for Ramapo. He had three hits, including two doubles, five runs scored, and an RBI. Lavorini is listed as a freshman pitcher for Ramapo.

The Roadrunners had an overall record of 1-1.

Justin Melick

Justin Melick (Sparta High School) was a sophomore catcher and outfielder for the Drew University (Madison, N.J.) baseball team this year. Through March 7, the Rangers had an overall record of 5-5.

Miles Savage

Miles Savage (Vernon High School) was on the roster as a junior midfielder for the Drew University (Madison, N.J.) men’s lacrosse team this year. Savage competed in two games this past season and tallied two goals for Drew.

Through March 7, the Rangers had an overall record of 3-2. Savage is listed as a business major.

Brandon Drapeau

Brandon Drapeau (Sparta High School) was a freshman pitcher for the Stockton University (Galloway, N.J.) baseball team this past spring. Drapeau appeared in three games and started in one of them for Stockton. He had a 1-0 pitching record with a 1.29 earned run average and six strike outs.

The Ospreys posted an overall record of 8-3, including an 8-2 mark at home, in contests held through March 4.

Christian Capuano

Christian Capuano (Vernon High School) was on the roster as a junior right handed pitcher for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Florham, N.J., campus) baseball team this year. Capuano started two games on the mound for FDU and struck out six batters.

Through March 14, the Devils had an overall record of 7-4, with three wins on their home field.

Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis (Vernon High School) was a sophomore who played attack and midfield for the Georgian Court University (Lakewood, N.J.) men’s lacrosse program this spring. Lewis competed in five games and tallied a goal and an assist for Georgian Court.

Through March 11, the Lions had an overall record of 4-5, with two wins at home. Lewis is listed as a criminal justice major.