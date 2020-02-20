Metro Christian Athletic conference finals set for Feb. 22

The Veritas Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams begin their Metro Christian Athletic Association (MCAA) conference tournament tomorrow, Friday Feb. 21. The boys’ basketball team lead by senior Dylan Cuperus and junior Ethan Mulder received the No. 2 seed and will play at 8 p.m. vs. Abundant Life Academy of Nutley, the No. 3 seed, whom they swept in the regular season. The Lions are searching for their first conference tournament title since 2016.

The Lady Lions with a record of 29-3, received the No. 1 seed and will play vs. Trinity Christian School (Montville) at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Lions (12-0 in-conference) are gunning for their back-to-back conference tournament title after claiming the regular season title. The Lady Lions played a strong out-of-conference schedule having defeated Concordia Prep (MD), Wallkill Valley, Madison, Waldwick, Hopatcong, Pequannock, Atlantic Christian and a host of other Christian schools. Additionally, the Lady Lions have a record of 22-0 over the past two years in their regular season conference schedule. Remarkably, the Lady Lions are also looking to win their 10th consecutive different tournament title dating back to March 2018.

The MCAA Finals are set for Saturday, Feb. 22, with the girls' championship scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the boys' championship set for 3 p.m.. All tournament games are hosted by Bergen County Christian School in Hackensack.