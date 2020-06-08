More positive progress was in store for Lenape Valley girls lacrosse

Not just through words, but more importantly by their actions and constantly strong work ethic, the Lenape Valley High School girls; lacrosse program was determined to improve on a regular basis this spring.

Returning student athletes to the varsity roster for the Patirots included Autumn Dachisen (senior, defense, captain), An Nguyen (senior, defense), Brielle Robertson (senior, attack), Macie Stricchiola (senior, midfield, captain), Kelly Wien (senior, attack), Emily Barling (junior, defense), Shirley Chen (junior, defense), Angelina Falleni (sophomore, midfield/defense) and Chloe Naylor (sophomore, midfield).

Newcomers hoping to contribute at the varsity level included Tristan Kelly (senior, defense), Angelina Szyszko (junior, goal tender), Kayla Cuttito (junior, defense and midfield), Megan Glancey (sophomore, attack), Brooke Proctor (sophomore, attack) and Emma Church (sophomore, defense and midfield).

“All of our seniors are looked upon as leaders] as they have been a rock for this program as it has grown and is still growing,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Corinne Bright said. “They were the freshmen class that came in as I took over the program, so it is especially hard to see them go without a season. Our captains this year are Macie Stricchiola and Autumn Dachisen. Macie has been our leading scorer for the past two years, and was on her way to scoring 100 career goals this season, so she is a great leader on the offensive side of the ball for us. Autumn has been a two-year starter for us on defense and is a reliable defender who was poised to lead our young defense this season.’’

The Patriots tallied six victories during the 2019 season and coach Bright saw 2020 as a rebuilding year in which they could play the role of spoiler with several talented freshmen and sophomore on the roster.

“I am so proud of this group of seniors,’’ Bright said. “They are strong, reliable, and respectful young women that will find success anywhere and everywhere they choose to go in life. I wish I could have seen then play their final season of lacrosse together as they have impacted this program more than they could have imagined.’’

The Patriots compete in the NJIGLL Colonial North Division along with Jefferson, Kittatinny, North Warren, Hackettstown, High Point and Morris Hills. Coach Bright saw Hackettstown, Jefferson and Kittatinny as being among the top team teams to beat in the Colonial North Division.

“We [were] hoping to play strong against Conference opponents and improve on our record from last year,’’ Bright said.