Mountain Creek hosts Special Olympics

Over 250 athletes from across the state hit the slopes at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon on Feb. 3 and 4, for the 42nd annual Special Olympics New Jersey’s 2020 Winter Games.

Participants competed in a variety of events, including cross country skiing, alpine skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding and speedskating and, most importantly, had fun with their peers, enjoying the local winter weather.

Children and adults of all ages gave it their all at the two-day event, performing a variety of Olympic-type sports. 2020 marks the 52nd Anniversary of Special Olympics, which began in 1968 as part of a worldwide program of sports training and athletic competition open to individuals with intellectual disabilities.