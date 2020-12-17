Mountain Creek is open for the season

Vernon. This week’s big snowstorm blanketed Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon with 15 inches of fresh snow, allowing the resort to open for the season on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Local skiers and snowboarders can make the most of this winter storm by enjoying the South Peak only for Season Pass and Triple Play card holders on Dec. 17 and 18. On Dec. 19 and 20, Vernon Peak will also open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Season Pass, Triple Play and beginner lesson package purchasers only.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Day Tickets are not currently being sold and access to lodges and indoor dining will be limited and require an advanced reservation in accordance with the resort’s COVID-19 protocols.

The resort has also announced a large-scale hiring effort to meet its staffing needs, including wage increases for front line positions, along with a number of perks including a complimentary all-access pass to seasonal attractions, discounts on lodging, retail and food and beverage, and benefits for those who qualify.