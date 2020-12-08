Mountain Creek jumpstarts snow-blowing operation

Vernon. Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon has begun blowing snow for its winter season “Due to consistent cold weather and a strong customer desire to get outdoors for winter activities, Mountain Creek’s snowmakers have jump started winter operations at the New Jersey resort in preparations for a December opening,” says an announcement from the resort. “The resort’s snowmakers and groomers have been working around-the-clock to take advantage of the ideal weather conditions to prepare for a busy ski and snowboard season.” Mountain Creek has more than 167 acres of winter trails spread across four connected mountain peaks, offering snow sports enthusiasts 100 percent night skiing coverage and the region’s highest vertical drop. To check for the latest conditions, deals and daily hours of operation, visit MountainCreek.com, and keep up with the resort on Facebook at Facebook.com/MountainCreekNJ and on Instagram @MountainCreek.