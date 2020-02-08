NJSIAA State Swim Tournament begins

The Boys beat Mahwah today in the first round of the NJSIAA State Tournament 114-56. They advance to the Quarterfinals where they will take on the 4th seed Demarest later this week.

The 5th seeded Kittatinny made easy work of the Thunderbirds taking first in 9 of the 11 events and winning all 11. First Places were swum by Jake Riva (200 Free, 100 Free); Billy Ruddy (200 IM, 100 Breast); Tyler Sweatt (50 Free); Sean Sharma (100 Fly); Freddie Robins (100 Back); and both our 200 and 400 Free Relays.

Personal Bests were earned by Logan Downey (100 Back); Abdul Hassan (500 free); Josh Langley (100 Back); Justin Newell (50 Back*); Ed Nieuzytek (50 Free); Luke Riva(100 Fly); Freddie Robins (50 Back, 100 Back, 100 free*); Billy Ruddy (200 IM, 100 Breast); and Avery Scott (100 free).