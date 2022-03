Stanhope. Newton-Lenape Valley Ice Hockey-NLV Squirt, Peewee Division, won over the Skylands Bears, 5-2, for the Skylands Championship. Honorable mention to Newton-Lenape Valley Ice Hockey-NLV, Middle School Division, for a deep playoff run. It’s been a great 2022 for the Newton-Lenape Valley Ice Hockey-NLV program, as the NLV High School Varsity Team won The Sussex Cup Championship and advanced to States. The NLV Junior Varsity team won the Skylands League Championship.