Pope John athletes sign letters of intent

Pope John XXIII Regional High School seniors Sebastian Flamenco, Justin Hertlein, and Connor Milks this week signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at either the NCAA Division I or NCAA Division II level. Sebastian Flamenco signed to continue his academic football career at Stonehill College. Connor Milks signed to continue his academic and football at Valparaiso University. Justin Hertlein signed to continue his academics and football with Long Island University.