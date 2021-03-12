School board celebrates Samantha Opilla’s 1,000-point basketball milestone

Wallkill Valley Regional High School student Samantha Opilla reached a career milestone few basketball players ever achieve: a score of 1,000 points.

Superintendent David Carr made the announcement before the school board on Feb. 24. Samantha credits her success to her teammates and her dedicated coaches, Earl Hornyak, head coach, and Meghan Tobin and Sean Neal, assistant coaches. She also appreciates all the time and effort her parents have put in over the years to enable her to pursue excellence in athletics.

Hornyak said Samantha reached 1,000 points on a foul shot in the third quarter at a home game on Feb. 19, in a game against Jefferson School. She became the sixth girl and eleventh player overall in Wallkill Valley history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, he said.

Hornyak said Samantha was the second girl in a row to score 1,000 career points since Jamie Struble accomplished 1,000 points last season.

Samantha’s parents, Donna and Pete Opilla, watched their daughter reach that milestone. They expressed how proud they are of their daughter.

Hornyak said, “Samantha is an outstanding athlete who not only excels at basketball, but also in soccer and track. She is a very hardworking, humble athlete.” In addition, “she has a wonderful sense for the game, often being a step ahead of others anticipating what will happen next. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her throughout her high school career.”

Editor’s note: The original article incorrectly attributed quotes from the head coach, Earl Hornyak, to Daryl Jones, director of athletics. The Advertiser regrets the error.