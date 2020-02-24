Sparta Wrestling heads to Regionals on Friday

Wrestling teams from all over descended onto the floor of the Sparta High School gym on Saturday, as Sparta hosted the District's Meet. Ten schools competed for a spot at Regionals, to be held Friday, Feb. 28, at West Milford High School. Those winners will square off one last time this season in Atlantic City for the state championship March 5, 6, and 7 at Boardwalk Hall.

Seven Spartans stood on the podium taking Gold, Silver and Bronze with them on their way to Regionals next week, including the Stewart brothers, who all took Gold in their respective weight classes.