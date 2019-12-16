Sussex County Tech students partner with Skylands

What is it like to operate a live event? Sussex County Technical School students had the opportunity to put their mettle to the test at Skylands Stadium’s first-ever Sussex Tech Night.

Held at the Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show & Village on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the school’s talented apprentices ran areas and/or displayed their culinary and woodworking skills throughout the park.

“We always challenge ourselves to engage our community in new ways. To that end, I’m stoked about the possibilities that could arise from this pilot partnership with Sussex County Technical School,” Skylands Stadium General Manager Justin Ferrarella said. “The next great person in any vocation can come from anywhere. I hope Sussex Tech Night helps these and perhaps students from other schools fulfill a dream or employ a talent that leads to a direction in their lives.”

While wandering through Sussex County’s cozy North Pole, visitors could sink their teeth into mouth-watering comfort dishes made by Sussex County Technical School students including sausage and pepper sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, “Cup o’ Chili in Bread”, New England Clam Chowder, mac & cheese and their signature “Squealing Pig” which is mac & cheese topped with pulled pork. Artisan carpentry apprentices demonstrated their skills and displayed one-of-a-kind creations. Plus students from the commercial art and engineering departments attended.

Sussex Tech is excited about the partnership with Skylands Stadium, Sussex County Technical Vice Principal/Guidance Debra Keiper said. "We value the opportunity to expose Sussex County residents to our students and staff to feel the passion and focus that exists within each of our Career and Technical Education Programs."