Veritas claims basketball invitational title

The Veritas boys and girls basketball teams claimed the 50th Anniversary Ross Corners Christian School basketball invitational tournament titles on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vestal, New York. The Veritas boys team (6-2) repeated as champions by defeating a hard-working, never quit Bergen County Christian School team 49-43. The Veritas girls team (8-0) earned their 4 straight Ross Corners invitational title and eighth consecutive tournament title overall by defeating Ross Corners 59-13.

The Lady Lions opened up a 27-3 first quarter lead to cruise to their eight win on the season by winning 59-13. Seniors Dylan Cuperus and Amy Van Grouw received all-tournament honors and senior Chloe Milanesi and junior Ethan Mulder were named tournament MVPs. Veritas basketball were to resume Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the teams travel to Abundant Life Academy in Nutley for a conference match-up.