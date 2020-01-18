Veritas wins

Our Veritas Lady Lions girls basketball team traveled down to Egg Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 to play Atlantic Christian School. Among the best Christian girls basketball teams in the state, they squared off as Sussex vs Atlantic counties.

Veritas defeated the closely played contest 64-62. Veritas's largest lead was 16 in the second period but the Atlantic Christian Cougars clawed pulled ahead again before halftime. The Lady Lions held a 6 point lead with less than 3 minutes to play and the Atlantic Christian Cougars once again closed the gap to almost force overtime. Veritas won 64-62.

Veritas senior Chloe Milanesi made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to secure the cushion and victory. Chloe Milanesi finished with a game high 21 pioints on 5 of 10 from three point range9 rebounds and 9 steals and Charlotte Milanesi added 19 points with 4 three pointers and 6 assists. Junior morgan Meyers added 11 points.

Atlantic Christian dropped to 11-3 on the year while Veritas Christian improved to 19-2.