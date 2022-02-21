Vernon hosts the Winter Games of the New Jersey Special Olympics

Special Olympics of New Jersey held its Winter Games in Vernon on Feb. 7 and 8, with events in alpine skiing and snowboarding at Mountain Creek, and snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the Winter4Kids National Winter Activity Center in the Hidden Valley section.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell opened the games, which he called a “humbling and enjoyable experience.” It is the 43rd year that Vernon has had the honor of hosting these games, he said.

“The Special Olympics of New Jersey is dedicated to bringing pride into the lives of all involved,” he said.

It is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with disabilities completely free of charge.

All programs are free to eligible athletes, including insurance, facilities, equipment, uniforms, housing and meals.

“The Special Olympics of New Jersey makes a difference in the lives of their athletes, and the families of these athletes,” said Burrell. “I am extremely proud of the fact that Vernon Township is able to play a key role is assisting the Special Olympics of New Jersey in achieving its objectives.”

Photos provided by Mayor Howard Burrell.