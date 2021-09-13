Wantage to host 5K Family Run/Walk on Sept. 18

Wantage. After getting cancelled last year because of Covid, the annual Woodbourne Park 5K Family Run/Walk is back.

The race/walk is hosted by the Wantage Township Recreation Department and local sponsors.

Pre-registration is $5, or $8 on the day of the race. The cost of the race remains low due to the generosity of its many sponsors.

Registration and packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. with a race start at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 10 a.m. Water will be served throughout the course, and time splits will be marked at miles one and two.

The registration fee includes race tee-shirts, goodie bags, snacks, and awards (tee-shirts and goodie bags are limited to the first 150 registrations). Refreshments, including fruit and bagels, are served after the race.

For more information call Wantage Recreation at 973-875-7193 ext. 243 or email nicole@wantagetwp-nj.org.