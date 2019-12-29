x
'Through a Photographer's Eye'

A&E. The Sparta Camera Club is featuring a talk by Clarke Warren. "Through a Photographer's Eye" will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in the Sparta Ambulance Building, 14 Sparta Avenue.

29 Dec 2019 | 05:43
    The Mill in Clinton, NJ. ( Clarke Warren)

Individual style is a hallmark of the photographers of the Sparta Camera Club. Clake Warren’s Through a Photographer’s Eye talks to master photographers, Bonnie McCaffery, Steve Firmender, Mary Fettes, Bob Kochenthal, Edwin Klein, and Steve Van Houten about their unique individual styles.

Each of these photographers has a personal approach to incorporating unique perspectives in their photos and utilize a variety of post-processing techniques. The unique uses of color, composition, light, post-processing and imagination hallmark the work of these photographers. The photographers discuss how they arrived at their approach to photography.

Clarke Warren is a commercial photographer since 1975. Award-winning photographer, mentor, competition judge. Still Life and lighting expert.

The Sparta Camera Club meets on second and fourth Wednesdays September through the first week of June. View the web page at http://www.spartacameraclub.org. or send email to info@spartacameraclub.org.

WHAT:
Presentation of "Through A Photographer’s Eye" for the Sparta Camera Club.
WHO:
Hosted by Clarke Warren
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 8 - 7:30 PM
WHERE:
Sparta Ambulance Building, 14 Sparta Ave, Sparta.