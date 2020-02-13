x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Cartoons

13 Feb 2020 | 06:03
    $tempAlt.replaceAll('"','').replaceAll('<p>','').replaceAll('</p>','').replaceAll('<br>','').replaceAll('<br/>','').replaceAll('<br />','').trim()
    $tempAlt.replaceAll('"','').replaceAll('<p>','').replaceAll('</p>','').replaceAll('<br>','').replaceAll('<br/>','').replaceAll('<br />','').trim()