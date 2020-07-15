In response to Biden’s visit to Dunmore

To the Editor:

Democrats are dreading a strong economic recovery because it could help President Trump in the November election. You would think every American, regardless of political party, would share together in the pride of their country’s economic success, but Democrats do just the opposite.

It’s a shame that the left dislikes the President so much that they root against America and our country’s success. What’s good news for the American worker is bad news for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

I was shocked to see Biden and his fellow Democrats not able to hide their disappointment when the May and June jobs reports came out with record numbers. I’ve even heard Biden criticize President Trump’s Payment Protection Program, which has served as a lifeline for so many small businesses and saved over 50 million jobs. The House Democrats even tried withholding critical Paycheck Protection Program funding to Pennsylvania small businesses for 12 days for no reason whatsoever. Joe Biden falsely claimed that the Paycheck Protection Program wasn’t working, but the tens of millions of American workers who continued to receive their paycheck throughout the coronavirus pandemic prove how wrong Joe Biden was and continues to be.

Linda Touhsant

Milford, Pa.