3rd grader in Virginia would like to learn about New Jersey

I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia, and my class is learning about the United States. In May, I will create a display for our State Fair, showcasing the unique story of New Jersey.
Although I have already gathered facts about New Jersey from books and web sites, I think that I can receive the best information from people who live there. I am hoping you will send me items to help me learn about New Jersey, and they will be part of my display at school. I am most interested in the NJ history, traditions, and culture that make your state unique. You might consider sending me things like; post cards, photographs, souvenirs, or other unique items that students can learn from. Some questions to consider:
-Why do you live in New Jersey?
-What first brought your family there?
-What do you like most about New Jersey?
-What does New Jersey look/feel/sound like?
-What do you do for a living?
-What traditional recipes or foods?
-What attractions are in NJ?
-Who are famous artists that lived in NJ?
-What is the most famous piece of artwork that is in New Jersey?
I will need answers to questions, and any items listed above, to be sent to my school;
Ms. Lyons's 3rd-grade Class
The Langley School
1411 Balls Hill Road
McLean, Virginia 22101
Thank you.
Elaina
3rd grade student in Ms. Lyons's class at The Langley School