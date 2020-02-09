About Facebook hate groups

The following is a joint statement by NJ Governor Murphy and NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal about Facebook’s removal of an anti-Semitic, racist group page.

We just learned that Facebook has decided to take down the public page on the company’s social network called "Rise Up Ocean County." Facebook’s action comes 10 months after the Director of our Division on Civil Rights, Rachel Wainer Apter, first sent a letter to Facebook expressing concerns about racist and anti-Semitic statements on the page. Since then, we’ve consistently and repeatedly made clear our view that the page appeared to violate Facebook’s terms of service, and we appreciate that Facebook has now decided that this kind of hateful rhetoric has no place on its platform.

There remains much that should be done to stop the spread of hate on the Internet. The Murphy Administration will continue to call out hate whenever and wherever we see it, we will persist in demanding meaningful reforms to address the proliferation of hate online, and we will continue working to make New Jersey a safe and inclusive place for all of our residents.

-NJ Gov. Phil Murphy & NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal