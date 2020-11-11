As Covid cases take off in Pike County, we must redouble our efforts to stay safe

An Open Letter to our Pike County Neighbors:
Pike County has much to be proud of concerning our response to the Covid pandemic. We have worked together as a community to raise awareness, reduce transmission, and provide care for those affected by the virus itself as well as by the economic consequences of the shutdown.
Our effective response — which has included cooperative efforts between governmental, public health, business, and community leadership — has enabled us to safely open our schools and businesses. We are fortunate that Pike County’s Covid transmission rate has at times been one of the lowest of any county in Pennsylvania.
However, we also are conscious that Covid transmission rates are rising across the country; Pennsylvania has recently recorded more new cases than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cases in Pike County have risen substantially in recent days.
With cold weather, we will be spending more time indoors. The holidays will bring out-of-town visitors and celebrations with families and friends. Both factors will exponentially heighten the risk of Covid transmission.
That’s why we are asking every person in Pike County, every resident, employee or visitor, to join us in redoubling our efforts to prevent transmission.
What we do in the next few weeks and months may well determine how many more people in Pike County will get infected with Covid, how many will die from it and whether or not our businesses and schools will be able to stay open through the winter or face a renewed lockdown.
That means it is imperative that we:
● Wear masks or face coverings including outdoors when around others
● Socially distance, indoors and outdoors
● Avoid enclosed spaces for extended periods of time
●Wash our hands frequently
● Get a flu immunization
● Maintain awareness
Please join us in committing to keep Pike County safe. Thank you.
November 7, 2020
(Sign-on list still in formation)
Pike County Commissioners: Matthew M. Osterberg, Ronald R. Schmalzle, and Steven R. Guccini
Delaware Valley School District Superintendent John Bell
East Stroudsburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. William R. Riker
Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau President/CEO Chris Barrett
Milford Mayor Sean Strub
Milford Borough Councilmembers: Frank Tarquinio, Joseph Dooley, Susie Lyddon, Luke Turano, and Adriane Wendell
