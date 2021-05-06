Change your lights to green for Mental Health Awareness Month

For those of you who participated last year, it is time to unpack your green lights and place them in your windows for the entire month to help raise awareness about mental health.

Carbon Monroe Pike System of Care (SOC) is launching its second annual Mental Health Awareness Campaign in collaboration with county offices and community partners for the month of May. The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about mental health, but more importantly, to spark conversations and fight the stigma surrounding mental health.

You can help to shine the light on mental health with one simple gesture of changing your lights green. If you are new to this green light campaign, or if you no longer have your lights from last year, show your creativity by decorating with or wearing green. Share how you support the Green Light Campaign by sending pictures to larissa.kimmel@cmpsystemsofcare.org or text to 570-350-0585.

Larissa Kimmel, System of Care Coordinator

Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services

Stroudsburg