To the Editor:

Reader Brad Everett’s letter criticizing the Advertiser for printing my anti-shot letter without disclaimers is more than a little bizarre. The Advertiser gave space to three readers who disparaged my letter. And so far, the Advertiser has refused to print my second letter which contains more specifics against the advisability of the shot. I would say that three against one was anything but balanced coverage and that more than enough column space has been given to those who prefer to believe that the shot is safe.

Thousands of medical professionals have put their careers at risk by warning against the Covid shot. But as usual, the media ignores anything that disagrees with their preferred narrative. So we have to hunt for the truth.

One good source is TheLibertyLoft.com who headlines their lead article with “More and More Doctors Warning Against Covid Shots.” There are other sites that are warning against the shot and they are also well worth a look.

The heavily engineered, profit-motivated and fear-driven campaign to inject experimental and demonstrably problematic substances into everyone in order to merely lessen the symptoms of a 99.8% survivable disease is immoral to the max. I wrote my letters in order to encourage people to do their homework before leaping to a “solution” that may well lead to more harm than good. What individuals do with this information is up to them. Common sense should not require a disclaimer.

Sue C. Speck

Vernon