Coronavirus Closure

All dire events in our lives require Closure,

Such it is with the Coronavirus exposure.

This once in a lifetime traumatic epiphany,

A special challenge for all humanity.

Sickness and death and societal upheaval,

A prolonged period of agonizing evil.

Masks, distancing and isolation vitriols,

Lessons for pause and reflection protocols.

There is life after each personal Covid crisis,

With the vaccine this mindfulness must persist.

A survival experience in our life,

And compassion for all who suffered strife.

Time spent with this virus we will never forget,

Need come to Peace with oneself with no regret.

.

George Kibildis

Sparta