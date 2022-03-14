Despite the odds, Project Help is growing — and scoring amazing successes for veterans

To the Editor:

This might be shocking to some, but in spite of the worst two years in history, Project Help is doing quite well. We are growing and are having some amazing successes.

We have an operational branch in Jacksonville, Fla., which is a big deal. They made it through the pandemic and it’s really taking off down there. What they need are board members willing to do the work needed to take care of the many homeless and at risk veterans in the Jacksonville area. In New Jersey, they took some much-needed time to do some reorganization to better serve the military and veteran families, which is their mission.

In the last two months they have brought on a few new members in New Jersey to cover some of the important items on the list of “to do” things. They now have Lesa McGuiness, who has taken on the public relations position. Abel Ortega is doing veteran affairs, David Rotella is now board secretary and Candace Procaccini is now treasurer. Some of our longtime members are taking on other positions which will be announced soon.

There is a very active group of volunteers taking on the task of fundraising and events. This year we have really taken a leap of faith and are going for the gold with a golf outing on June 1 and a Charity Shoot on Oct. 10. These two events will bring us to a whole new level, and we are really excited to take this on. We are also working on two capital projects, both very much needed and exciting for our veterans who are suffering. Both will be announced within a month or two.

Not that everything is roses, we are again looking for a free location to hold the clothing items that we deliver to veteran locations to be given to the vets that need them. This is all at no cost to the vets. Our bus is used as a mobile closet to serve the veteran community, but it also needs a secure parking spot near the clothing. The county has donated the place they are in now but they need space back for their own use. “

We are thankful to the county for letting us be there for two years at no cost. It was great because we parked our bus there and the area was fenced and locked at night. But, all good things can have an expiration date, and ours is July, 2022. So if you know of a space that is about 10-by-20 feet with light and heat, as well as easy access, meaning ground level, we would love to hear about it. It’s usually due to great patriots like you that our resources are found, so thank you in advance for your help in finding a place.

As you probably know, Project Help is a 501c3 charity incorporated in Sussex, N.J. We are seven years old and helping lots of veterans along the way. Since the pandemic, the demand for services has really taken off. So many in need and so many that are beyond our reach due to the high cost of rent and food. We had a young female veteran in Florida, in need of back rent or face eviction. She needed over $7,000, which far exceeded our limit, and even though I tried to find another organization to help her, none would or could do it. But with gifts from our community, that story can change. You will be the hero, and we will be able to help so many more.

Project Help is dedicated to the welfare of our military, veterans and their families. We work with them to provide essential services that will carry them through difficult times and put them on the road to success and fulfillment. We provide, not only basic needs, but continue with the veteran for as long as needed to assure their success. We make every attempt to provide them with great employment opportunities. Visit projecthelp.us, or email sandy@projecthelp.us if you would like to get involved.

Sandy Mitchell, Executive Director

Project Help

Sussex