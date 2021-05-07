Distressed that anti-vaccine letter was published without a disclaimer

To the Editor:

I am very distressed that Advertiser News North would publish Sue Speck’s letter “Why I won’t have the shot” without a disclaimer indicating it contains largely inaccurate misinformation, parroted from a veterinarian whose theories on immune response have been discredited.

When my wife read it aloud to me, it seemed that every “fact” listed was incorrect, which anyone can research online. There are many good fact-checking articles on Dr. Bossche and his ideas. Why someone would believe a single doctor who doesn’t even publish his “theories” in credible, peer-reviewed scientific journals, as opposed to the hundreds of epidemiologists who are working overtime to try to get this killer-epidemic under control, is beyond me. But Ms. Speck is entitled to hold her own opinions.

But what is really irresponsible here, is for anyone to disseminate fear-mongering misinformation at a time when lives are being lost. The longer that it takes to get it under control, the more people are going to die, and the more that variants will be free to mutate.

So ultimately, though I find it disturbing that this letter found print at all, I am more disturbed that you published it without a corresponding statement that refuted all of its points.

Brian Everett

Vernon