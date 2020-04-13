To the Editor:

Have you filled out the census form for your household yet?

Understandably, everyone is dealing with coronavirus issues. Sometimes it’s enough to deal with that disruption, and taking on another task can seem like just one task too many.

The good news, however, is that filling out the census online is easy. It literally takes less than ten minutes. Go to 2020census.gov and follow the directions. The questions are simple, and are asked about each person in your household.

Census statistics impact education, transportation, libraries, community centers and so much more. Fair share of funding to states depends on an accurate census count. Funds not received in a state because of undercount are distributed to other states. So if New Jersey is undercounted in the census, New Jersey loses money.

Coronavirus has thrown us all for a loop. But we in New Jersey are strong. Let’s do a favor to our fellow New Jersey residents. Let’s all participate in the 2020 census. It’s that important.

Ann M. Pompelio

Sparta