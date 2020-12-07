I appreciate your votes and your confidence in me

To the Editor:

I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Sussex County for their continued support during the recent election. I greatly appreciate all your votes, as well as the confidence, trust, and faith that you have in me to be your voice within the county.

We have all faced a very difficult year filled with many obstacles and challenges. However, we will move forward through this pandemic and we will do it together.

As a long-time resident, I am proud to represent Sussex County residents and I will continue to work hard for all of you. As I have previously stated, my financial plan includes working with our board members to continually review operational procedures to improve the county’s financial stability. I promise to lead us to greater heights and accomplish all that I have set out to do with the plan to bring costs under control for taxpayers through accountability, planning, shared services, and economic development.

Once again, thank you for your support and God bless you all.

Herb Yardley

Sussex County Freeholder