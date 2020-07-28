To the Editor:

I wish to thank Donald Trump for his inspirational presidency. He has inspired me to register to vote. I haven’t voted since John F. Kennedy’s assassination and would have voted for his brother Bobby if he hadn’t also been assassinated. After that I saw the ultra-conservatives in the Republican Party boldly headed in their Herbert Hoover time machine into the past while the Democratic Party walked away from bold progressive programs in search of a future compromise with fascism and letting the Republican elites paint their public portrait as spendthrift milquetoasts.

If I were a member of any party it would be my grandfather’s extinct progressive wing of the Republican Party. My father joked that Bill Clinton was the best president that the Republicans ever had in office as he deregulated business and finance to the disadvantage of ordinary citizens and moved our country further away from the protections put in place by the progressive Teddy Roosevelt and his cousin Franklin Roosevelt.

Trump bought his crayons, sharpies and coloring books to the Oval Office and has scribbled outside the lines and all over the page, revealing the true colors of the Republican Party’s sociopaths, who have a miserly desire to gain and hoard wealth and power – by any means. I may say that because my mother’s brother was a Republican serving in the New York State legislature as an ally of Joseph McCarthy and a subject of interest in the Kefauver Hearings investigating criminal activities.

For me, having served my country during the Vietnam War, the last straw was when I recently saw this senile adolescent in the White House use Neo Schutzstaffel troops to terrorize peaceful protesters exercising their Constitutional rights and his unaffiliated military thugs (white supremacist) unprovoked attack on a Navy veteran who tried to reason with them. But reason doesn’t work with feral paranoids.

This fall I’m going to be voting for civility and ethics. Joe Biden, not perfect, is as close to that as one can get. For the first time in over 60 years I see a real difference between the Republicans and Democrats. Thank you Donald for the wake-up call and for providing an unwanted preview of Tim Burton’s adaptation of Alice In Wonderland staged in your nine circles of hell: Limbo, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Wrath, Heresy, Violence, Fraud, and Treachery.

J. P. Curtis

Sparta