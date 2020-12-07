Krogh’s Turkey Trot was awesome this year, thanks to your support

To the Editor:

This has been a tough year on so many fronts, and the Sparta Education Foundation has felt it too. We’ve had to cancel or postpone events, and it has definitely had an impact on our fundraising.

We made the decision to not cancel the 14th annual Turkey Trot this year and try a virtual option. This is our longest-running fundraiser, and we felt it was important not to skip a year. We decided to go forward and host a very different event, in a very different year. We had no idea how it would be received or how many sponsors would commit, or how many runners would sign up.

Well, let’s just say we knocked it out of the park for sure! The number of registrations and donations exceeded our expectations. The feedback we got from the community was so positive. People were thrilled that we kept the tradition even if we could not be together in person.

So many people showed up on Thanksgiving morning to run the course and stop in Krogh’s to celebrate like years in the past. It was awesome! We are proud to be part of a Foundation that impacts not just the schools but the community as a whole.

We are grateful to our sponsors whose generosity made the Turkey Trot possible. Please join us in thanking them with your patronage: Title Sponsor: Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub; Gold Sponsor: Thorlabs; Grandstand Sponsor: Regional Cancer Care Associates; Digital Finisher’s Certificate Sponsor: Spavia Day Spa; Goody Bag Sponsor: Realty Executives; and Bib Sponsor: MLB Residential Lending, LLC. Silver sponsors included Atlantic Health System-Newton Medical Center; Duphiney Financial Network; Lake Mohawk Country Club; SchoolCraft Studios; Sharpe Plumbing & Heating; Pearle Vision; Wellness Pediatrics and Lakeland Bank. Our Bronze sponsors were Askin and Hooker, LLC Attorneys at Law; Gallagher Insurance;

Julie Killen, Coldwell Banker; Lakeland Surveying; Pine Cone Chiropractic; RoNetco Supermarkets/ShopRite of Sparta; The Liquor Factory; and Weichert Realtors-Dawnice LaFave and Dawn Corbo.

All our sponsors truly personify the essence of community and we are fortunate to partner with them. Please visit spartaeducationfoundation.org to learn more about the Foundation. We hope to see you in person next year for our 15th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot!

Beth Hofgesang and Paige Lucas, Chairs

Krogh’s 5K Turkey Trot