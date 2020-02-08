Not so fast with the HPV vaccination

Regarding the announcement in the 1/30 – 2/5/20 Township Journal:

While it is perfectly reasonable for the Journal to announce the availability of HPV vaccine, it is lamentable that the paper sees fit to parrot the CDC’s long-refuted assertions about this questionable vaccine’s safety and efficacy. The list of reasons to steer clear of this vaccine is long. A good delineation can be found in the article “America’s Plague of Gardasil Injuries” on the website PRN.FM. The gist is conveyed in the following excerpt:

Even more alarming, Gardasil has gained notoriety as one of the most dangerous vaccines for its serious life-threatening adverse effects. The National Vaccine Information Center, a watch-dog organization investigating vaccine injury trends and federal policies, reported that

“After the original Gardasil vaccine was licensed for 11-12 year old girls and young women, thousands of adverse reaction reports were filed for: sudden collapse with unconsciousness within 24 hours, seizures, muscle pain and weakness, disabling fatigue, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), facial paralysis brain inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, blood clots, premature ovarian failure, optic neuritis, multiple sclerosis, strokes, heart and other serious health problems, including death. Similar reports have been filed for the Gardasil-9 vaccine...”

As of May 2019, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received over 62,000 cases of adverse reactions from the HPV vaccine, including 503 deaths, over 6,200 hospitalizations and over 3,000 disabling injuries. Forty-seven percent of these vaccine injuries occurred in children and teens between 12-17 years of age. Despite the large number of injury and death claims associated with Gardasil that have been filed to the federal vaccine injury compensation court, less than a third have been accepted with victims being compensated.

Robert Kennedy Jr has undertaken a thorough investigation into the fraud found in the documentation of the Merck trials that led to the FDA’s approval of Gardasil. Based on his calculations, 2.3 percent of girls in Merck’s trials came down with autoimmune conditions within seven months from receiving the full vaccine regimen. This percentage was the same for those girls receiving the aluminum-containing adjuvant as well. In other words, “women are 100 times more likely to suffer serious adverse effects from the Gardasil vaccine than they are to be protected from cervical cancer.”

(end of excerpt)

Fortunately, this vaccine is still optional. This may not remain the case. Anyone considering vaccination should be sure to take steps to ensure their consent is informed.

David Pinkham

Sparta