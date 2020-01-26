People who block the very evidence that they say would prove them innocent, aren't innocent

Regarding Mr. Danielson’s letter in the January 23, 2020 Township News he quoted from Justice Louis Brandeis who stated that “Sunlight is the best disinfectant." That is very true and timely as currently we have the Trump administration trying desperately to hide any witnesses, testimonies and facts from seeing the light of day and to keep them in the dark. Congress is seeking to disinfect the corruption of Trump and bring it to the “Sunlight” to expose and “disinfect” his efforts to dismantle America’s structure of laws and institutions which have kept America strong throughout our American history and “made America Great.”

Mr. Danielson, as a former law enforcement officer, should understand that facts such as witnesses and documents are necessary to prosecute anything from a traffic ticket to a major crime.

Trump has refused to allow any witnesses or documents to be made available for the defense of his case. In law enforcement cases has anyone ever known of an innocent person refuse to provide evidence to prove innocence?

Trump boasted last week while in Devos, Switzerland that he had all the information and Congress didn’t. That confirms obstruction of Congress. Why didn’t Trump provide all that evidence which would prove his innocence?

If Trump is innocent, he has had the opportunity to prove it. Otherwise, he should be presumed guilty as charged. Impeach.

Pieter W. Uptegrove

Stillwater