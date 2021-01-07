Pike Commissioners issue statement on Capitol assault

The Pike County Commissioners submitted the following statement on Jan. 7, a day after the assault on the nation’s Capitol:

We, the Pike County Board of Commissioners, unequivocally condemn the senseless and irresponsible violence and destruction that unfolded yesterday in our nation’s Capitol. The First Amendment of the Constitution bestows the right of the people to peaceably assemble, but what transpired yesterday was lawless and shameful. Violence cannot be condoned or allowed to diminish the peaceful transfer of power that is a cornerstone of our Democracy.

As elected officials, we swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we will continue to do so toward the common good and in service to the people of Pike County. We implore our colleagues at the Federal, State, and Local levels to carry out their sworn duties to the people of the United States.