Republicans are collectively giving in to cult philosophy

By the time this letter appears in the paper, the illegitimately elected president of the United States (I refuse to say his name) will have not removed from office as a result of the Republican senators, led by Moscow Mitch McConnell, lacking the moral integrity to place country over party and keep a man in office who is obviously mentally deficient and an increasing danger to our country.

As a result of this dereliction of responsibility, the entire Republican Cult—-at all levels of government, from federal to state to municipal—-must stand equally at fault, since they have collectively decided that keeping a proven monster in charge of government is beneficial to our country. By their acquiescence to the Cult philosophy of party first and party always, they have told the citizens of the United States—-the majority of whom supported removal of the president—-that their wishes do not matter.

On November 3, 2020, we must put the welfare of our country in the care of someone who is not emotionally, morally, or otherwise qualified to be in charge of the nation. Keeping this current fraud of a leader in office would be a crime against the Constitution far greater than the one perpetrated by Moscow Mitch,

It’s up to us.

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton